Modi at G20 meeting: Must democratise technology, bridge data divide in developing nations

"Democratisation of technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide. In India, digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change," Modi said in his address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a special video address for the G20 Development Ministers meeting happening in Varanasi. In his speech, the prime minister emphasised the existing data divide between developed and developing nations and the need for democratisation of technology in order to bridge that gap.

The prime minister added that India, which has seen a significant uptick in digitalisation, would be willing to share its experience with other developing nations.

