PM Narendra Modi says India aims to double defence exports in five years
Updated : February 05, 2020 10:38 PM IST
India's defence export ambitions are soaring as Asia's third largest economy suffers its worst slowdown in decades with the country's economic growth dropping to 4.5 percent in July-September quarter – its lowest quarterly growth in six years.
Between 2013 and 2017, India was the world's top arms importer, accounting for 12% of total imports globally, with Russia, Israel and the United States among the top suppliers.
According to government data, India's major defence export customers include Italy, Sri Lanka, Russia and France.