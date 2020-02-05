Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

PM Narendra Modi says India aims to double defence exports in five years

Updated : February 05, 2020 10:38 PM IST

India's defence export ambitions are soaring as Asia's third largest economy suffers its worst slowdown in decades with the country's economic growth dropping to 4.5 percent in July-September quarter – its lowest quarterly growth in six years.
Between 2013 and 2017, India was the world's top arms importer, accounting for 12% of total imports globally, with Russia, Israel and the United States among the top suppliers.
According to government data, India's major defence export customers include Italy, Sri Lanka, Russia and France.
PM Narendra Modi says India aims to double defence exports in five years

You May Also Like

Defence Expo 2020: Here are key highlights from Day 1

Defence Expo 2020: Here are key highlights from Day 1

Prevailing market conditions force ITI to withdraw Rs 1,400 crore FPO

Prevailing market conditions force ITI to withdraw Rs 1,400 crore FPO

Startup Street: SoftBank to invest $2 billion in next 2 years, e-health market in India likely to grow at a CAGR of 68% by 2025

Startup Street: SoftBank to invest $2 billion in next 2 years, e-health market in India likely to grow at a CAGR of 68% by 2025

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement