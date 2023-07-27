Urea Gold is a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur. It is expected to address sulphur deficiencies in the soil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Urea Gold" -- a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur -- during an event in Rajasthan's Sikar on Thursday. The launch of Urea Gold was among other moves benefiting farmers in the state.

Speaking at the event, the prime minister emphasised how cheap a bag of urea is in India as compared to other countries. He said, "Today, a bag of urea, which is sold in India at Rs 266, is being sold at Rs 800 in Pakistan, Rs 720 in Bangladesh, Rs 2,100 in China and Rs 3,000 in the US". He said people have realised that cheap urea is one of "Modi's guarantee".

What is Urea Gold

It is a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur. It is expected to address sulphur deficiencies in the soil. "The application of Sulphur Coated Urea, known as Urea Gold, will address sulphur deficiencies in the soil," the government said in a press release.

This "innovative fertilizer" is more economical and efficient than neem-coated urea, "ensuring improved nitrogen use efficiency, reduced consumption, and enhanced crop quality".

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said during the event on Thursday that this Urea gold is applied slowly, following which the plants gets nutrients for a long time. "Due to the sulphur coating, the plants also gets nourishment of the sulphur. This ensures less use of urea, while at the same time, more nourishment that would increase the produce," he said.

Urea coated with sulphur helps in slow release of nitrogen, therefore increasing its availability and uptake. Urea Gold has added humic acid to enhance longevity of the fertiliser. It will substitute urea consumption and also reduce fertiliser use. It is said that 15 kg of Urea Gold is comparable to 20 kg of conventional urea.

Other pro-farmer projects launched in Rajasthan

Besides Urea Gold, the prime minister also released 14th Instalment of PM KISAN Scheme and inaugurated a slew of projects in the poll-bound state. He also launched the onboarding of 1500 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

PM Modi also dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation. "PMKSKs are being developed to provide a one-stop solution for all farmers’ needs. From information on agri-inputs (fertilisers, seeds, implements) to testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilisers, to information regarding various government schemes, PMKSKs are envisaged to become a reliable support system for farmers in the country. They will also ensure regular capacity building of fertiliser retailers at block/district level outlets," the government said.

The event in Rajasthan was held ahead of the assembly elections in the state, which is scheduled to take place by the end of this year.