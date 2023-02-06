PM Modi inaugurates India Energy Week in Bengaluru | Details here

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India Energy Week 2023 event in Bengaluru. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Basavaraj Bommai also marked their presence at the event.
PM Modi launched E20 fuel — a blend of 20 percent ethanol with petrol and dedicated Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's helicopter factory in Tumakuru to the nation.
E20 fuel will be launched at 84 retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in 11 States and UTs of India. The government aims to achieve a complete 20 percent blending of ethanol by 2025. In this line, OMCs are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.
The Prime Minister also unveiled the twin-cooktop model of the solar cooking system which was developed by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).
To create mass awareness of clean fuels, PM Modi also flagged off Green Mobility Rally to be flagged off. The rally will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness for green fuels.
"The energy sector plays a major role in deciding the future of the world in the 21st century. India is one of the strongest voices today in developing new resources of energy and in the energy transition," PM Narendra Modi said in Bengaluru.
"Karnataka is the highest renewable energy manufacturer in India with 50,000 Megawatts produced by renewable energy. Karnataka has the highest number of Electric Vehicles & EV passengers in the country. Karnataka is a high producer of ethanol. We have a goal of achieving a 20 percent blend of ethanol by 2025," CM Bomai said.
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri had said earlier that to ensure smooth supply of green energy, the government has announced an allocation of ₹35,000 crore in 2023-24 Budget.
In his third visit to the poll-bound state in less than a month, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives.
-With inputs from PTI
