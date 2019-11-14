PM Narendra Modi at Brics: India world's most open, investment friendly economy
Updated : November 14, 2019 08:38 AM IST
India is the most open and investment friendly economy in the world due to political stability, predictable policy and business friendly reforms, PM Modi says
"By 2024, we want to make India a five trillion dollar economy. The infrastructure alone requires USD 1.5 trillion investment"- Modi
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more