Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced lockdown 4.0 which will be focused on India fighting the economic hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lockdown 4.0 dates will be announced before May 18, Modi said.

The Prime Minister also announced an economic package worth Rs 20 lakh core (will subsume current packages) and said it calculates to 10 percent of the country's GDP.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce details of the new stimulus package in the next two days.

Modi also said that the country needs to focus on being self-reliant rinding on five parameters/guidelines.