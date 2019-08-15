Business
PM Modi's speech on Independence Day: Key highlights
Updated : August 15, 2019 10:29 AM IST
In 10 weeks of coming to power, we took key steps to fulfil aspirations of people, says PM
Modi said that the scrapping of triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life and that the decision should not be seen through a political prism.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more