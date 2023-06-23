PM Modi addresses US Congress, highlights India's growth story — health insurance, tech advancement, and more

PM Modi addressed the US Congress at Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 22 (June 23 IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about India's achievements, while addressing the US Congress at Capitol Hill, on Thursday, June 22 (June 23 IST).
He first spoke about India's national health insurance programme, that ensures free medical treatment for around 500 million people. "That's greater than the population of South America," he said.
He also said India has taken banking to around 500 million unbanked people, which is close to the population of North America. Earlier this month it was reported that India is expected to cross 10 billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in June.
He said the value of direct income transfers to farmers, thrice a year, has crossed $320 billion and India saved $55 billion in the process.
"Today, there are over 850 million smartphone and internet users in the country. This is more than the population of Europe," the PM said. Last year, it was reported that India had the second-highest number of active internet users then of 692 million people.
He said in India, technology is not just about innovation, but also about inclusivity. "Today, digital transformation is protecting the rights of the people while protecting their privacy. The digital public infrastructure has helped us reach citizens with financial assistance, within seconds," he said, adding that 850 million people received direct benefits, financial transfers, directly into their bank accounts.
He also spoke about how women are taking the lead in the country and why it is necessary to always invest in and encourage women to grow. "Today, in modern India, women are leading us to a greater future... Women are leading the journey of progress," he said.
Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, the PM said a woman from a humble, tribal background is the head of state. "There are nearly 1.5 million elected women leaders at various levels. That too, local governments. India has the highest percentage of women airline pilots in the world. They have also put us on Mars by leading our Mars mission," he said, adding that investing in a girl child uplifts the family. "Investing in women can transform the nation," he said.
And when it comes to protecting the planet, India is the only G20 country that has met its Paris commitments, he said. "The Indian culture deeply respects our environment and our planet. While becoming the fastest-growing economy, we grew our solar capacity by 2,300 percent. Yes, you heard it right. 2300 percent. We were the only G20 country to meet its Paris commitments. We made renewables account for over 40 percent of all our energy sources, nine years ahead of the 2030 target," he said.
Also Read: From dosa to aloo paratha, shrikhand to sandesh, we enjoy it all; India is home to all faiths: PM Modi
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | PM Modi’s state visit to Egypt — here's why it is highly significant in the Asian context
Jun 23, 2023 IST9 Min Read
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read