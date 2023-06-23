PM Modi addresses US Congress, highlights India's growth story — health insurance, tech advancement, and more

3 Min Read
PM Modi addressed the US Congress at Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 22 (June 23 IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about India's achievements, while addressing the US Congress at Capitol Hill, on Thursday, June 22 (June 23 IST).
He first spoke about India's national health insurance programme, that ensures free medical treatment for around 500 million people. "That's greater than the population of South America," he said.
He also said India has taken banking to around 500 million unbanked people, which is close to the population of North America. Earlier this month it was reported that India is expected to cross 10 billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in June.