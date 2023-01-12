PM Modi to meet economists on January 13 in light of upcoming union budget

The meeting is likely to take place around 12 noon, as per sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with economists on Friday, January 13, to seek their opinions and suggestions as well as to assess the state of the Indian economy and its challenges, ahead of the Union Budget, according to CNBC-TV18 sources.
The meeting will most likely take place around 12 noon, as per sources.
More information awaited.
