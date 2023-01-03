PM Modi to address second national conference of chief secretaries on January 7 

The second national conference of chief secretaries will be held in Delhi from January 5-7 ahead of Budget 2023. The key discussions will be around job creation and growth with a focus on MSMEs, women empowerment and health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the second national conference of chief secretaries on January 7 at 4 pm. The second national conference will be held from January 5-7 in the national capital, ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24.

Niti Ayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery and Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer will preside over the conference on Thursday, January 5. The key discussions during the conference will be around job creation and growth. The officials are likely to take up discussions on ways to increase investments and focus on infrastructure and MSMEs. Besides, women empowerment, health, skill and human development are also on the agenda.

“The second national conference of chief secretaries will be held in Delhi from January 5-January 7 and it will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and state governments,” a senior government official had earlier told PTI.

Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from states and Union Territories as well as several Union ministries are likely to attend the conference, the official said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the fifth Union Budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government in Parliament on February 1, 2023. This will be the last full Budget before the general elections due in April-May 2024.