Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the state chief ministers that the lockdown may have to continue after May 17. He made the remark after chairing a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy.

Modi told the chief ministers that the states should submit their suggestions about graded opening to the Centre by May 15, according to sources in the know.

Modi also told the states that they will have more flexibility in designating zones in the upcoming days. It is noteworthy that various states, like Delhi and Punjab, asked the Centre to allow them to decide which areas should be designated as red, orange/yellow, and green zones.

According to sources in the know, the Prime Minister suggested that the states should map zones and come back on further relaxations for economic activities.

Modi informed the states that various agencies have noted that illness might increase during and after the monsoon season.

Industry and economists have been worried about labour shortage and the Prime Minister said that management of this issue would be a key area in helping revive the economy and thus would need focused attention.

Modi also remarked that tourism and education will need a transformation in the country going forward.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the biggest tool against coronavirus pandemic is lockdown and social distancing.