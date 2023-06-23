Explained | What is ICET and why it's important for India's future in technology

Modi made the remarks during a joint press conference with President Biden after his one-on-one meeting which was followed by delegation-level talks at the White House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India-US iCET has emerged as an important collaboration that can help the two countries coordinate on science and tech research, civilian space, quantum technology, and semiconductor supply chains.

"For the partnership between India and the US, even the sky is not the limit. The most important pillar of our relations is our people-to-people ties. More than 40 lakh people of Indian origin are contributing to the development of America," Modi said.

iCET is being launched at the direction of Biden and Modi who after their Tokyo meeting in May 2022 had announced to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries.

The iCET is spearheaded by the National Security Councils of both countries. It focuses on strengthening the US-India partnership on the technologies that will drive global growth, bolster both countries' economic competitiveness, and protect shared national security interests.

On the defence side, the iCET announced a new bilateral defence industrial cooperation roadmap that will be intended to accelerate defence technology cooperation for joint development and production with an initial focus on exploration related to jet engines and other technologies.

Under the iCET, both countries will sign a new implementation arrangement for a Research Agency Partnership between the National Science Foundation and Indian science agencies to expand international collaboration in a range of areas — including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and advanced wireless — to build a robust innovation ecosystem between our countries.

