Explained | What is ICET and why it's important for India's future in technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India-US iCET has emerged as an important collaboration that can help the two countries coordinate on science and tech research, civilian space, quantum technology, and semiconductor supply chains.

Modi made the remarks during a joint press conference with President Biden after his one-on-one meeting which was followed by delegation-level talks at the White House.