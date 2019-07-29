Economy
PM Modi releases tiger census report, population doubles to 2,977 since 2014
Updated : July 29, 2019 11:14 AM IST
The tiger population in the country has grown from 1,400 in 2014 to 2,977 in 2019, according to the report.
The PM said that the development versus environment conservation debate will continue with both sides suggesting as if these are mutually exclusive, but it was possible to strike a healthy balance between the two.
He said that while in the last five years, the focus was on to build the next generation infrastructure in the country, there has also been an increase in the forest cover and number of protected areas.
