#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

PM Modi releases tiger census report, population doubles to 2,977 since 2014

Updated : July 29, 2019 11:14 AM IST

The tiger population in the country has grown from 1,400 in 2014 to 2,977 in 2019, according to the report.
The PM said that the development versus environment conservation debate will continue with both sides suggesting as if these are mutually exclusive, but it was possible to strike a healthy balance between the two.
He said that while in the last five years, the focus was on to build the next generation infrastructure in the country, there has also been an increase in the forest cover and number of protected areas.
PM Modi releases tiger census report, population doubles to 2,977 since 2014
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%

Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%

TV18 Broadcast reports strong EBITDA, revenue growth in Q1

TV18 Broadcast reports strong EBITDA, revenue growth in Q1

Vodafone Idea shares plunge over 28% to 52-week low after Q1 results

Vodafone Idea shares plunge over 28% to 52-week low after Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV