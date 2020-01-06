PM Modi meets top business leaders to discuss job creation and growth impetus
Updated : January 06, 2020 07:32 PM IST
As many as eleven conglomerate captains attended the brainstorming session.
The government has been facing a huge challenge in creating new jobs as the economy has been slowing quarter after quarter.
Activity in India's dominant service industry has accelerated to a five-month high in December.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more