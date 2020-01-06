PM Modi meets top business leaders to discuss job creation and growth impetus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the who's who of the Indian corporate world in Delhi on Monday, brainstorming with them to discuss ways to improve growth and boost job creation.

As many as eleven conglomerate captains attended the session. In the photo (from left to right) they are N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, Sajjan Jindal, MD of JSW Group, Baba Kalyani, MD of Bharat Forge, Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Narendra Modi, PM of India, Anand Mahinda, chairman of Mahindra Group, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, AM Naik, group chairman of Larsen & Toubro, Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Group and Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources.

The pace of job growth has slowed in recent times, but many remain optimistic about employment prospects in 2020. As per a C-Voter survey, 44.5 percent of the respondents hoped that employment opportunity would be better in the New Year, while nearly one-third suggested that it will worsen.

In the past two years, the Narendra Modi-led government has been facing a huge challenge in creating new jobs as the economy has been slowing quarter after quarter. The GDP growth plummeted to over six-year low in the July-September quarter to 4.5 percent, making the task of job creation even more difficult.

There are green shoots of recovery starting to sprout up, however. Activity in India's dominant service industry accelerated to a five-month high in December as demand rose at the fastest pace in more than three years, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.3 in December from November's 52.7, holding above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for the second straight month.

Disclosure