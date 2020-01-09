PM Modi leads govt brainstorming, raising hopes of a big, bold Union Budget 2020

A big and bold budget is on the anvil thanks to an unprecedented level of involvement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, according to senior government officials. In recent days, PM Modi has held marathon meetings with at least a dozen groups of industrialists and economic experts.

“He’s (PM Modi) been working 12-13 hours at a stretch on these Council of Ministers meetings, from 9 am to 10 pm with barely a short break for lunch. This includes working full days on weekends. The PM has been working with every ministry on a five year plan—with the concerned minister and all secretaries in attendance,” a government official privy to these meetings told CNBC-TV18, requesting anonymity.

The government on Tuesday forecast 5 percent growth for the current financial year, the slowest pace in 11 years.

Annual economic growth slowed to 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter, the weakest pace since 2013, blamed on weakening demand and private investment, putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speed up reforms as five rate cuts have failed to help.

Gross domestic product is estimated to grow 5.0 percent in 2019/20, slower than the 6.8 percent growth of 2018/19, the Ministry of Statistics said in a statement.

The economic growth had slowed to 3.1 percent in 2008/09 after the global financial crisis.

Each group has had between 10 and 12 people and every meeting so far lasted for at least three hours. Overall, PM Modi has met more than 120 people so far with and he has largely been in a “listening mode” during these meetings, people familiar with the matter said.

“The PM has held many meetings with the industry and has listened to them for hours on end. You can expect a very balanced Budget with a slew of announcements,” another person who attended the meeting said. He did not want to be named.

The government issued details of one such meeting last week that the PM has with industrialists such as Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal, and AM Naik, among others.

The meeting are arguably the most extensive ever exercise conducted in the past five years amid a huge slowdown in the economy that has affected jobs and consumption. The government has forecast 5 percent growth for the current fiscal — the slowest in 11 years.

The PM also held long meetings with his council of ministers, sitting through presentations from each ministry. Each ministry has been asked to prepare a five-year vision plan with the PM reviewing each plan personally.

Typically, these meetings start at 9 am and go on late till 10 pm with the PM present through the day in these meetings. That is why Modi has not been seen publicly in recent days.

The Union Budget 2020 could be a reset moment of sorts for the economy, given the PM’s involvement in the massive exercise.

Modi has also sought the inputs of people in a series of tweets.



The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India’s development.

I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year’s Budget on MyGov. https://t.co/zVCL06TdLn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2020

In another tweet, he said: "Government is working on the Union Budget and deliberations with the stakeholders are on. The Prime Minister has also invited suggestion and ideas from the people."