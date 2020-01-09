PM Modi leads govt brainstorming, raising hopes of a big, bold Union Budget 2020
Updated : January 09, 2020 11:07 AM IST
The Union Budget 2020 could be a reset moment of sorts for the economy, given the PM’s involvement in the massive exercise.
Overall, PM Modi has met more than 120 people so far with and he has largely been in a “listening mode” during these meetings, people familiar with the matter said.
Modi has also sought the inputs of people in a series of tweets.
