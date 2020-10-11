  • SENSEX
Home Economy
Economy

PM Modi launches property card scheme to aid rural households

Updated : October 11, 2020 06:08 PM IST

Two-thirds of India's population lives in rural areas, where few possess proper land records and property disputes are common.
The government plans to use drone technology to map land parcels in rural areas and cover some 620,000 villages over the next four years.
Each card will have a unique identity number similar to the Aadhaar card - the world's biggest biometric identity project, covering more than a billion people in India.
