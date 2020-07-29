Economy
PM Modi interacts with top bank officials, says govt ready to take any steps to support banking system
Updated : July 29, 2020 11:20 PM IST
PM Modi reviewed schemes like emergency credit line for MSME, additional KCC cards, liquidity window for NBFC and MFI.
Banks and financial Institutions should actively promote the use of RUPAY and UPI amongst its customers, he added.
He stressed on adoption of fin-tech like centralised data platforms, digital documentation and collaborative use of information to move towards digital acquisition of customers.