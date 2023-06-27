PM Modi flags off 5 new Vande Bharat trains: A look at economic impact of these semi-high-speed trains

By CNBCTV18.com

With the launch of the five new trains, a total of 23 Vande Bharat trains will be operational in the country. Since the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express trains, railway stocks have surged indicating a positive impact for the companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off f ive Vande Bharat trains today from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati railway station. O ut of the five, two trains will be operating in Madhya Pradesh and one in Karnataka. One new Vande Bharat Express connecting Patna and Ranchi has also been inaugurated. The first Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Goa was also among the five trains flagged off by PM Modi. #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | PM Narendra Modi flags off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal. Vande Bharat trains that have been flagged off today are-Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande… pic.twitter.com/N4a72zwR0m— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

With the launch of the new five Vande Bharat Express trains, the total count of the premium trains has reached 23. Currently, Vande Bharat trains are operational on 18 routes across the country. These semi-high-speed trains have been a favourite among travellers as they provide world-class passenger amenities. Impact of Vande Bharat Trains The Vande Bharat trains were aimed to showcase India's technological capabilities in railway manufacturing and provide a world-class travel experience. The trains have been designed and built in India in a push toward indigenous development.