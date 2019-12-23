Economy
PM Modi chairs first meeting of cabinet panel on growth
Updated : December 23, 2019 10:07 PM IST
The CCIG, which was set up in June after the BJP won a second term in office, met for the first time on Monday
It is understood that PM Modi asked the ministers in the panel to respond to the needs of the sectors under their domain
