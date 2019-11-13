PM Modi at Brics summit: Here is a primer on what's on the agenda
Updated : November 13, 2019 04:54 PM IST
Formation of a Brics Bond Fund will be discussed, which will help member countries conduct trade in national currencies, avoiding the US dollar.
Sub-working groups will be constituted to tackle terrorist financing, use of Internet by terrorist groups and counter radicalisation.
