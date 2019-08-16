Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
PM Modi asks Nirmala Sitharaman to streamline ideas to spur job growth, business sentiment

Updated : August 16, 2019 01:41 PM IST

The meeting was to discuss the current state of the economy and to appraise the prime minister about the recent meetings of finance minister with the various industries and stakeholders.
Modi has also asked the finance minister to come up with detailed analysis on the reasons behind the recent fall in stock markets and the economic slowdown.
