PM Modi applauds FM Sitharaman, team for 'people-friendly and progressive' budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for a "people-friendly and progressive budget". Modi said that the Union Budget 2022-23 brings in new confidence of development amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will create new opportunities for common people along with providing strength to the economy.

"This budget is full of new possibilities for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs," the prime minister said, adding that it will also open up the field of green jobs. "An important aspect of this budget is the welfare of the poor," Modi said.

He stressed that welfare of the poor is one of the most important aspects of this Union Budget.

"The Budget aims to ensure pucca houses, toilets, tap water and gas connections for every poor household. At the same time focus is on modern internet connectivity also," Modi said.

He mentioned that for the first time in the country, a 'Parvatmala' scheme is being started in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and the North East, and this scheme will create a modern system of transportation in the hilly areas.

He said that along with the cleaning of the Ganga, which is the centre of faith of millions of Indians, the Union government will encourage natural farming on the banks of the river in five states -- Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

This is a significant step for the welfare of the farmers and this will also help in making Ganga chemical-free, he added.

Modi mentioned that the Union Budget's provisions aim to make agriculture lucrative and full of new opportunities.

"Measures like a special fund for encouraging new agriculture start-ups and a package for the food processing industry will help in increasing the income of farmers. More than Rs 2.25 lakh crore is being transferred in the bank accounts of farmers through MSP purchase," the Prime Minister said.

Pointing out the record increase in credit guarantee, many schemes have been announced in the Union Budget, he said, adding, " India's MSME sector will be greatly benefitted by the reservation of 68 percent of the defence capital Budget for the domestic industry."

As much as Rs 7.5 lakh crore worth of public investment will give a new push to the economy and create new opportunities for small-scale and other industries.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Union Budget, with higher spending in areas like highways and affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic. While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

