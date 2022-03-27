PM in Mann Ki Baat: Indians need to be more vocal for local as exports hit $400 bn

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly Mann Ki Baat address to the nation has said achieving $400 billion, or Rs 30 lakh crore, in exports shows India's economic potential and asked citizens to become more vocal for local.

India's merchandise exports crossed $400 billion in a fiscal for the first time--a 37 percent increase against $292 billion in 2020-21. In 2018-19, the outbound shipments had touched a record of $330.07 billion.

"Demand for items made in India is increasing across the world. Exports of leather, fruits, black rice, handloom and other Indian products are increasing to new geographies," Modi said on March 27.

"Farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and MSME's are India's strength. It is only due to their hard work that the goal of exporting to the tune of $400 billion has been achieved and I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world," the prime minister said.

"When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let's make the local 'global' and augment the prestige of our products further," he said.

Modi said the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has procured items worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore and c lose to 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs have sold their goods directly to the government.

Noting that new products from all corners of the country are reaching foreign shores, Modi cited leather products from Hailakandi in Assam, handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur and black rice from Chandauli.

"Now, you will also find the world-famous apricot of Ladakh in Dubai too and in Saudi Arabia, you will find bananas shipped from Tamil Nadu. Most importantly, an array of new products are being sent to newer countries," he said.

Modi asserted that the country now not only dreams big but also shows the courage to reach that goal, which no one has reached before. On the basis of this very courage, all of us Indians together will definitely fulfil the dream of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the prime minister said.

Modi also spoke about India's yoga. "We will celebrate 'World Health Day' on the 7th of April. Today, the collective Indian thought on health, whether it is Yoga or Ayurveda, is increasingly trending all over the world," he said.