PLI schemes to help India become world's most efficient economy in 5 years: Amitabh Kant

Former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, while speaking to Shereen Bhan of CNBC TV18 at the HSBC India SME Summit today, said: 'We were giving ourselves five year to make India more competitive than China is right now.'

India is looking to become the world's most efficient economy, and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes are a key component of that strategy, according to Amitabh Kant, former Niti Aayog CEO.

At the HSBC India SME Summit on May 4, Kant said: “PLI was designed so that we create large companies — we will make things bigger in five years’ time. And in five years we will make India productively the most efficient economy in the world. So we were giving ourselves five year to make India more competitive than China is right now.”

Kant emphasised the importance of large companies and their relationship with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in boosting India's economy. By creating backward and forward linkages with MSMEs, large companies can help increase production, generate employment, and expand business opportunities, benefiting both parties.

He stressed on the importance of prompt payments by large companies to MSMEs.

Backward and forward linkages with MSMEs

When a large company buys goods or services from an MSME, it creates a backward linkage. This, in turn, enables the MSME to increase its production, generate more employment, and expand its business. Similarly, when a large company sells its products to consumers, it creates a forward linkage, which can also benefit MSMEs by creating new market opportunities and increasing demand for their goods and services.

Kant emphasised the need for large companies to supply MSMEs and promptly pay them. He said India requires more large companies and PLIs were designed to create larger firms and make India's economy more efficient in five years.

Kant stressed that these linkages between large companies and MSMEs are crucial for the growth of the Indian economy. By supporting and promoting these linkages, the government can foster an environment that encourages entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation, which can contribute to long-term economic growth and development.

He added that India is giving itself five years to make its economy more productive and competitive than China's, emphasising the challenge that lies ahead.

The creation of larger companies through PLIs will contribute to the growth of MSMEs, creating a more productive and efficient economy that could compete with China's, Kant added.

India's PLI scheme, which offers financial incentives to promote domestic manufacturing in key sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles, has already attracted significant investment from major companies such as Apple and Samsung.

The HSBC India SME Summit focused on finding solutions for SMEs facing challenges in the post-COVID world, and Kant's remarks highlighted the role of large companies in the growth of SMEs.

