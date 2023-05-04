PLI schemes to help India become world's most efficient economy in 5 years: Amitabh Kant

Former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, while speaking to Shereen Bhan of CNBC TV18 at the HSBC India SME Summit today, said: 'We were giving ourselves five year to make India more competitive than China is right now.'
India is looking to become the world's most efficient economy, and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes are a key component of that strategy, according to Amitabh Kant, former Niti Aayog CEO.
At the HSBC India SME Summit on May 4, Kant said: “PLI was designed so that we create large companies — we will make things bigger in five years’ time. And in five years we will make India productively the most efficient economy in the world. So we were giving ourselves five year to make India more competitive than China is right now.”
Kant emphasised the importance of large companies and their relationship with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in boosting India's economy. By creating backward and forward linkages with MSMEs, large companies can help increase production, generate employment, and expand business opportunities, benefiting both parties.