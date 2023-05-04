PLI schemes to help India become world's most efficient economy in 5 years: Amitabh Kant

India is looking to become the world's most efficient economy, and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes are a key component of that strategy, according to Amitabh Kant, former Niti Aayog CEO.

At the HSBC India SME Summit on May 4, Kant said: “PLI was designed so that we create large companies — we will make things bigger in five years’ time. And in five years we will make India productively the most efficient economy in the world. So we were giving ourselves five year to make India more competitive than China is right now.”