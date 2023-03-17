Breaking News
Exclusive: Possible changes to PLI scheme
India likely to review eligibility criteria and investment targets of PLI schemes

By Parikshit Luthra  Mar 17, 2023 1:54:52 PM IST (Published)

The government will soon conduct a review of production-linked incentives (PLI) schemes, sources told CNBC-TV18 on March 17. They said the government wants to review the eligibility criteria under a few of the PLI schemes to see if the terms are constraining investments.

Sources have said a review of 14 PLI schemes underway across ministries and that the government is considering whether the investment targets mentioned in some PLI schemes are realistic.
The government is assessing whether the price caps in some PLI schemes are a hurdle to manufacturing growth and whether eligibility criteria should only have an incentive cap and not a price​ cap. Officials are assessing how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are making future investments in the PLI targeted sectors without claiming incentives.
It must be noted that PLI incentives on mobile phones are for products costing Rs 15000 and above, for e-scooters, they are for products costing up to Rs 1,50,000. The PLI scheme for automobiles is for OEMs with existing investments of Rs 3,000 crore and the scheme requires Rs 2,000 crore of investments over five years.
