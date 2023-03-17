India likely to review eligibility criteria and investment targets of PLI schemes

The government will soon conduct a review of PLI schemes, sources told CNBC-TV18 on March 17. They said the government wants to review the eligibility criteria under a few of the PLI schemes to see if the terms are constraining investments.
The government will soon conduct a review of production-linked incentives (PLI) schemes, sources told CNBC-TV18 on March 17. They said the government wants to review the eligibility criteria under a few of the PLI schemes to see if the terms are constraining investments.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Alternative protein — here's the story of plant-based meat and of a green revolution too
Mar 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting
Mar 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Employers ready for more women in STEM — why then the wide gender gap
Mar 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Meet K Krithivasan, the newly appointed CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services
Mar 16, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Sources have said a review of 14 PLI schemes underway across ministries and that the government is considering whether the investment targets mentioned in some PLI schemes are realistic.
The government is assessing whether the price caps in some PLI schemes are a hurdle to manufacturing growth and whether eligibility criteria should only have an incentive cap and not a price cap. Officials are assessing how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are making future investments in the PLI targeted sectors without claiming incentives.
It must be noted that PLI incentives on mobile phones are for products costing Rs 15000 and above, for e-scooters, they are for products costing up to Rs 1,50,000. The PLI scheme for automobiles is for OEMs with existing investments of Rs 3,000 crore and the scheme requires Rs 2,000 crore of investments over five years.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!