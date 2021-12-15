PLI scheme will attract chipmakers to India for next 20 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The move is aimed at making India a global presence in the world of semiconductor manufacturing, alongside giants such as Taiwan. The scheme with an outlay of Rs76,000 crore will be phased out over six years. The government is ready to offer infrastructure support to semiconductor manufacturers and hopes to attract big players such as Intel, Qualcomm, Mediatek and Texas Instruments.

The scheme will be phased out over six years and the government hopes to invite investments to the tune of more than Rs 1.7 lakh crore from the industry.

The government could lend infrastructure support to fabrication facilities and hopes to attract heavyweights such as Intel, Qualcomm, Mediatek and Texas Instruments.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Information Technology, said the scheme is a comprehensive package for the development of a semiconductor ecosystem.

He added that the scheme will help the semiconductor manufacturing industry thrive in India for the next 20 years.

He said government will support semiconductor manufacturing units and give access to the necessary infrastructure.

"Infrastructure support is very crucial, especially because it requires ultra-pure water, zero-failure electricity. It also requires specialised gases and specialised chemicals. The Taiwan government supports almost 50 percent of the equipment cost. So same kind of support we will also provide in India," Vaishnaw said

