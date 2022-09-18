    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    PLI scheme for speciality steel: Government receives 75 applications

    PLI scheme for speciality steel: Government receives 75 applications

    PLI scheme for speciality steel: Government receives 75 applications
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    The Union Cabinet in July last year approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost the production of speciality steel in India. The move is expected to attract an additional investment of about Rs 40,000 crore and generate 5.25 lakh job opportunities.

    The government has received around 75 applications from domestic players under the PLI Scheme for speciality steel, according to an official. Applicants include all major steel players like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, AMNS India and SAIL, a senior steel ministry official said.
    "A significant number of applications have been received. There are around 75 applications," the official said. However, no proposal has been received from any foreign entity, according to the official.
    Also read: Govt planning to extend PLI scheme to more sectors
    After shortlisting the proposals, the government will come out with a final list which would take around 35-40 days, the official said. The government had set the final deadline on September 15 after several extensions for receiving proposals from manufacturers for benefits under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for speciality steel.
    
    Also read: PLI scheme 2.0 in works for textiles with &#8216;suitable&#8217; investment criteria
