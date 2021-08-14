Piyush Goyal's comments against India Inc, Tata Group starts Twitter storm

Piyush Goyal, the Industry and Commerce minister, found himself in a Twitter storm after The Hindu reported his statements against the Indian industry's business practices. Goyal, while addressing a CII conference Thursday, spoke out against the Tata Group unprovoked and said, "Me, Myself, My Company -- we all need to go beyond this approach."

The video of the annual (virtual) meet was earlier uploaded on YouTube, but it was pulled down after the powers that be sniffed the brewing controversy. An edited version of the video was again uploaded on the social media site but was blocked by Friday evening.

Goyal contented Tata Sons has opposed the rules to help consumers framed by his ministry. The comments that apparently came straight from his heart has baffled the India Inc CEOs, The Hindu said. The national publication has a recording of Goyal's tirade.

"Kya aapke jasis company, ek do aapne shayad koi videshi company kharid li, uska importance zyaada ho gyaa, desh hith kam ho gaya?" Goyal said.

("A company like yours, maybe you have bought some foreign companies, are they more important, greater than national interest?" Goyal said.)

Goyal comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the industry of complete support and urged them to invest in the country.

His remarks started a Twitter storm with Milind Deora, former Union Minister of State for Communications & Information Technology and Shipping, saying:

"World over the governments are working with industry, entrepreneurs, and traders to help them get back on their feet. GoI's "minimum government, maximum governance" prefers berating them and bullying them toward unprofitability and decline," he said.

However, in the meeting, Goyal did assure the industry that government will protect its interests in free trade agreements (FTA). And the pacts will be finalised after conducting detailed discussions with concerned stakeholders.

But he further exhorted them saying the domestic producers should become competitive rather than seeking protection through these agreements.

The Union Minister did not spare opposition parties either . He alleged the opposition parties have converted the "temple of democracy" into a platform for hooliganism.

Blaming them for playing "petty politics", he said it is a "big blot of shame" for people who made the monsoon session a washout and did not allow the House business to run.

