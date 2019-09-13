Piyush Goyal trolled for saying Einstein discovered gravity

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was on September 12 trolled on the internet over an apparent gaffe in explaining that achieving the target of nearly doubling the size of the economy to $5 trillion should not be looked through the prism of maths.

At the meeting of the Board of Trade, he remarked that maths did not help Albert Einstein to discover gravity.

The slip up was not lost on the netizens who quickly took to Twitter to point out that gravity was discovered by Isaac Newton and Einstein is credited for his theory of relativity. Some even made fun of the statement.