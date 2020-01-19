Economy
Piyush Goyal to lead Indian delegation to World Economic Forum in Davos
Updated : January 19, 2020 11:29 AM IST
The union minister will hold bilateral meetings with ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Korea and Singapore.
Goyal will also participate in an informal WTO Ministerial gathering being held in Davos during this period, the commerce ministry said in a statement.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more