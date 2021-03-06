Piyush Goyal stresses on manufacturing high quality containers in India Updated : March 06, 2021 01:38 PM IST The minister stressed that India's exports are going to increase significantly, as against the imports. "If India starts manufacturing at scale, we will become cost-competitive to sell to all parts of the world. Scale presents huge cost-benefit opportunities," he said. Published : March 06, 2021 01:38 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply