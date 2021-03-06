Piyush Goyal stresses on manufacturing high quality containers in India

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Friday emphasised on the manufacturing on the indigenous high quality containers in India saying that country has excellent steel making capabilities.

Addressing a webinar in New Delhi at the Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) on 'Indigenous Manufacturing of Containers', Goyal said, "We should be aspiring for a much bigger play in container manufacturing. We have absolutely excellent steel making capabilities, we have an MSME sector with good skills and the frame making capabilities are also good."

The minister stressed that India's exports are going to increase significantly, as against the imports. "Government has made a conscious decision to support our shipping sector so more and more of the Indian companies start owning Indian flag vessels," he said.

Goyal said, there is a lot of buzz and excitement in our manufacturing sector, to meet domestic and international requirements. "We are part of the resilient global supply chain, which are looking at alternate supplies," he said.

"If India starts manufacturing at scale, we will become cost-competitive to sell to all parts of the world. Scale presents huge cost-benefit opportunities," he said.

Goyal emphasised that if you produce a high-quality product, our neighbours will never be able to match it. And that can be sold in Europe and US. "If India manufacturers a million containers in a year, we will become cost-competitive," he said.

Goyal said container manufacturing business needed a LIFT, which CONCOR has been able to provide. Elaborating the meaning of LIFT, he said L - efficient logistics, I - depending on indigenous sources, F - futuristic and T - becoming a trendsetter.

"We should all collectively take a concrete decision to buy only Indian and support Indian industry, to meet not only India's needs but the world's needs. Container shortage and imported container should be dumped into the flames of history," the minister said.

"Unless we aim to conquer the world, we will not get any transformative results. Let us set our aim high. If we want to be successful, we will have to aim high, he said, adding that automate processes, innovate designs, manufacture efficiently in India.

"Indian Railways is a vehicle of service for the nation and Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be incomplete without this contribution that Railways is trying to steer," the minister said.

Goyal also said that to ensure proper tracking of all containers coming into the country, a scheme for fitting GPS enabled devices could be thought of for better tracking of containers.

It was also discussed that various specified materials required for container manufacture which enhance weather resistant qualities and strength were available in the country and a concerted effort would result in long lasting benefits.

In a press release, the CONCOR said, "Indigenous manufacturing of containers shall be a big boost for Indian industries and generate employment for the youth. Cutting down the dependance on import of containers shall also save India precious foreign exchange."