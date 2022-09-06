India trusted partner of the world: Piyush Goyal

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal called India a trusted partner of the world, highlighting the economic stability in the country even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said this as he undertakes a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles.
    "With a stable environment, India has become probably one of the world's most attractive investment destinations,” said Goyal, reported news agency ANI.
    Goyal said that the country was the trusted partner in the world, which was evident in the way that “world leaders and developed countries are making every effort to expand their engagement with India”.
    Goyal highlighted the increasing number of bilateral agreements between India and other countries, along with the interest expressed by other nations looking to expand trade and increase investments in the country.
    Goyal was addressing a luncheon organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), where he launched six new chapters for the organisation in the states of Arizona, Texas, California, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio.
    "Today with the kind of structural reforms that happened in India, the island of stability that India offers amidst the global disturbances, India is holding strong, growth is continuing to be amongst the highest in the large economies, inflation relatively being less than other parts of the world, particularly the developed countries,” Goyal said.
    He added that while many parts of the world are still recovering from the after-effects of the COVID-19-induced lockdowns, India’s economy has bounced back strongly and strengthened with new reforms. The minister also asked the chartered accountants to be ambassadors of 'Brand India' and choose ‘Made in India’ goods for gifting purposes.
    While India’s economy has been on the path to recovery, neighbouring China has been beset with more economic setbacks. The continuing adherence to the zero-COVID policy in the global manufacturing centre has meant that large financial centres like Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are still experiencing lockdowns.

