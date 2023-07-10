CNBC TV18
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visits UK to advance India-UK FTA — What to expect
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 12:42:37 PM IST (Updated)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting the UK to evaluate progress in the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations and discuss advancements in the trade pact with EFTA member countries, aiming to drive economic growth and strengthen ties.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is visiting the United Kingdom on July 10-11 to assess the progress of the free-trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced that he will also discuss advancements in the trade pact with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member countries, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

This visit comes at a critical moment as the FTA nears completion per an exclusive interview the UK's Minister of International Trade Nigel Huddleston gave PTI. India and the UK are committed to expanding their economic ties and exploring avenues for enhanced bilateral trade.
"With the FTA negotiations gaining momentum, the visit aims to further propel the discussions and pave the way for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement that would drive economic growth and strengthen ties between the two nations," the statement said.
