Piyush Goyal calls for renegotiation of FTAs to protect India's interests

Goyal pointed out that the trade deal with ASEAN did not benefit India, as their exports rose threefold while India's remained stagnant for a decade.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged countries like Japan and South Korea to consider renegotiating existing free trade agreements to make it "more balanced and equitable", as he emphasised the Narendra Modi government's commitment towards ensuring a level-playing field for industries while safeguarding consumer interests.

India and Japan implemented the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in August 2011. A similar pact with Korea was implemented in January 2010.

Goyal also said that in the free trade agreements with Japan and Korea, India has opened its markets for the two countries, but they have not allowed Indian exports to their country. India is seeking a review of these trade pacts.

The minister said that India's exports to Japan have not grown "at all", but imports from Japan have jumped 200 per cent.

"If they (UPA-government) had done stakeholders engagements and if they had understood from you (industry) all the pain points, we would not have seen this day that we are requesting them and asking them to renegotiate with us the FTA to make it more balanced, fair and equitable".

India's exports to Japan dipped to USD 5.46 billion in 2022-23 from USD 6.17 billion in 2021-22. However, imports have increased to USD 16.5 billion in 2022-23 from USD 14.4 billion in 2021-22.

India's exports to South Korea fell to USD 6.65 billion in 2022-23 from USD 8 billion in 2021-22. However, imports rose to USD 21.22 billion in 2022-23 from USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22.

He said that the trade deal with ASEAN was the "most ill-conceived" and did not benefit India, as their exports rose threefold while India's remained stagnant for a decade.

Similarly, the country's exports to the ASEAN bloc have increased to USD 44 billion in 2022-23 from USD 42.32 billion in 2021-22. Imports too have risen to USD 87.57 billion in 2022-23 from USD 68 billion in 2021-22.

The ten Asean members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Goyal highlighted the government's increased focus on engaging stakeholders in trade deals like never before. He said the next 25 years were significant, as India needs to secure a favourable future for the upcoming generations.

He said that the Modi government was thrust into Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations in 2012, despite having existing agreements with several member nations. Upon getting RCEP in 2014, which was largely focused on China, we realized it could be detrimental to our interests, he said.

The minister emphasised that India will not enter into agreements that don't serve its best interests, saying except some politicians signing some secret MoUs with China and a handful of businesses, no one wants any agreement which doesn't serve India's interest.

Goyal reaffirmed the government's commitment to promptly address industry concerns, citing a precedent of renegotiating aspects of the UAE Free Trade Agreement in response to industry inputs. The government's stance remains focused on protecting India's interests and fostering balanced international trade relations.

