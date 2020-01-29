Economy
Piyush Goyal asks traders to promote swadeshi by selling, consuming local goods
Updated : January 29, 2020 09:10 AM IST
Goyal exhorted domestic traders to pay heed to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote swadeshi products.
Modi in one of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programmes has called upon people to promote indigenous products.
