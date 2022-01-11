Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas is IMF’s new chief economist; here’s what we know about him

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed French-born economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as the next chief economist.

Gourinchas will succeed Gita Gopinath , who was the first woman to serve as the Fund’s chief economist. Gopinath will take over as IMF’s first deputy managing director from January 21.

According to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, Gourinchas comes with outstanding experience in practicing and teaching macroeconomics with “his finger on the pulse of global economic issues.”

Gourinchas will join the IMF on a part-time basis from January 24 to conclude his prior teaching commitments at UC Berkeley. He will transition to a full-time position from April 1, the IMF said in a statement.

Academic life

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, a French national, graduated in Physics from the Ecole Polytechnique. He completed his Masters in Economics from École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales and also got another MA degree in engineering from École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées. After his MA, Gourinchas moved to the US to do his PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1996 and started teaching at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and Princeton University (1998 to 2003). He later joined the Economics department of the University of California at Berkeley in 2003 as an assistant professor and has since been associated with the university.

At present, he is faculty director of the Clausen Centre for International Business at UC Berkeley.

Other activities

Gourinchas is also the programme director of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). He is a research fellow with CEPR (London) and the International Growth Centre (London).

From 2009 to 2016, Gourinchas had worked as a visiting scholar at the IMF and the editor of the fund’s premier research journal, the IMF Economic Review. According to IMF, Gourinchas helped increase the journal’s reach and influence among the broader economic community and policymakers.

He also served as the associate editor of the Journal of the European Economic Association, co-editor of the American Economic Review journal and a member of the Scientific Committee of the Fondation Banque de France.

Between 2012 and 2013, Gourinchas was part of the council of economic advisors to the French Prime Minister.

Awards and recognitions

In 2007, the French economist was awarded the Bernacer Prize for the best European economist under 40 working in the field of macroeconomics and finance. He was also awarded the 2008 prize for best French economist under 40.