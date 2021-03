Digital payment firm PhonePe on Friday vowed to increase female representation in its two senior most leadership roles from 16 percent to 25 percent by December 2021. The roles include that of directors and vice presidents.

The indigenous digital payments platform has declared its diversity & inclusion (D&I) charter. The firm wants to create a more inclusive workforce. Under this, the Bengaluru-based company has taken on a numerical goal for gender at the senior level.

According to PhonePe, stronger representation at the top is visible without much difficulty and helps offer role models for the broader organisation.

Its first phase will emphasise on gender, sexual orientation and people with disability. This would help the firm mark specific actions in each of these areas to work for inclusion. Moreover, it would also work for the betterment of LGBTQ community.

Initially, PhonePe’s focus for the LGBTQ community will be on creating spaces for conversation and awareness. Apart from this, it will aspire to evaluate processes, policies and systems to be more inclusive. Under the charter, the firm is also assessing its present roles, policy agenda and infrastructure to empower people with disabilities to be a larger part of the organization.

PhonePe, last year, had envisioned to recruit 550 individuals across domains of sales, business development, engineering, and marketing on account of its business expansion plans. This was an addition to the 1,800-member workforce strength of the company.