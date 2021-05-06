Phillip Capital: RBI relief measures on COVID-19 front 'adequate'; prefers banks

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) steps to support the recovery as India battles a severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be "adequate" at this time, said brokerage house Phillip Capital in a report on Thursday.

RBI Governor Shaktikanata Das in his surprise speech on Wednesday made a number of announcements allowing restructuring of bank loans for small and MSME borrowers, credit facility to businesses especially the healthcare sector and COVID-19 books for banks.

"Banks and other lenders have been able to contain the asset quality impairment at a manageable level during Covid 1.0 lockdown. Even the restructuring window 1.0 offered was not misused by the lender or borrower. The individual and small business segments have felt the brunt whether it's a national lockdown or localised lockdown. The restructuring 2.0 announced not only provides time to borrower to match the cash flow with repayment obligation but also ensure liquidity support to the segment," the brokerage said in its report.

Exclusion of moratorium was positive given the past experience, it added.

Phillip Capital believes that judicious use of targeted restructuring would enable better asset quality outcomes. It continues to like business models which have shown resilience in a tough time and prefer banks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank.

Key policy measures announced by the regulator:

1) Borrowers having aggregate exposure of up to Rs 25 crore and who have not availed restructuring under any of the earlier restructuring frameworks and who were classified as ‘Standard’ as of March 31, 2021, shall be eligible for restructuring.

Implication: As per the brokerage, this is a much-needed relief to a small borrower, as the resolution framework provides some respite till the cash flow for individual or small business improves. The Resolution framework 1.0 also demonstrated that lenders were quite careful in terms of extending restructuring. The restructuring by top banks ranges between 0.2-0.6 percent, it added.

2) On-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore to emergency health services with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate is being opened till March 31, 2022. Banks are being incentivised for quick delivery of credit under the scheme through the extension of priority sector classification to such lending up to March 31, 2022.

Implication: The move ensures easy flow of credit towards emergency health services at reasonable cost but its impact on overall loan growth may not be meaningful, it stated.

3) Special SLTRO of Rs 10000 crore at repo rate for the SFBs, to be deployed for fresh lending of up to Rs 1mn per borrower. This facility will be available till October 31, 2021.