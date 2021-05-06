Phillip Capital: RBI relief measures on COVID-19 front 'adequate'; prefers banks Updated : May 06, 2021 01:21:10 IST The policy measure announced by the regulator seems to be adequate at this point in time, brokerage house Phillip Capital noted in a recent report. Exclusion of moratorium was positive given the past experience, it added. It continues to like business models which have shown resilience in a tough time and prefer banks. Published : May 06, 2021 01:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply