State-run Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) said it has signed a share purchase agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to acquire 74 percent stake in Jaypee POWERGRID Ltd (JPL) for Rs 351.64 crore.

On completion of the transaction, JPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of PGCIL, a regulatory filing said. PGCIL will purchase 74 percent stake of Jaiprakash Power Ventures in JPL at an aggregate consideration of Rs 351,64,80,000, the filing stated.