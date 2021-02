Petrol price on Friday touched a new high after state-owned fuel retailers hiked prices for the second straight day. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 30 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 86.95 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 77.13. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 93.49 a litre and diesel for Rs 83.99.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

State-owned fuel retailers — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) — had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

On Thursday, Mukesh Kumar Surana, head of India’s third-largest fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), said there has been a sudden spike in international oil prices to $59 per barrel in the last 2-3 days because of a perception of mismatch in demand and supply as well as cut in production by Saudi.