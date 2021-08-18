Petrol prices remain unchanged; diesel rates fall after a gap of 31 days

Petrol prices remained unchanged in the country for the 32nd day on Wednesday while diesel rates fell today in the range of 20-21 paise after a gap of 31 days.

Accordingly, the price of petrol was static at Rs 101.84 and diesel decreased to Rs 89.67 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel reduced to Rs 97.24 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday ruled out a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel to ease rates that have touched all-time highs, saying payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel prices pose limitations.

The previous Congress-led UPA government had issued bonds to state-owned oil companies to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost. These oil bonds and the interest thereon are being paid now, Sitharaman said.