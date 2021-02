State-owned fuel retailers hiked rates of petrol and diesel for a fourth consecutive day on Friday. Petrol prices were hiked by 28-29 paise per litre, while diesel rates were raised by 35-38 paise per litre, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 88.14 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 78.38. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 94.64 a litre and diesel for Rs 85.32.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. These rates move in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs. Rates have risen as international oil prices touched $61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, he had said.

Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel.