Petrol price scaled to an all-time high in Delhi after state-owned fuel retailers hiked the rate by 25 paise. One litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 85.20, as against Monday’s rate of Rs 84.95, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the price of petrol stands at Rs 91.81 per litre.

Diesel price was also hiked by an equal amount on Tuesday. In the national capital, the price of diesel now stands at Rs 75.38 per litre. The diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 82.12 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Petrol prices in Kolkata and Chennai stand at Rs 86.63 per litre and Rs 87.85 per litre respectively, while diesel rates stand at Rs 78.97 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 80.67 a litre in Chennai.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

State-owned fuel retailers had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures edged up on Tuesday as optimism that government stimulus will buoy global economic growth and oil demand trumped concerns that renewed COVID19 pandemic lockdowns globally could cool fuel consumption.