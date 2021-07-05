Petrol price inches closer to Rs 100 in Delhi after fresh hike, diesel rate remains unchanged

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased petrol prices on Monday but made no change in diesel rates. Prices of petrol were increased in the range of 34-35 paise.

Accordingly, the price of petrol increased to Rs 99.86 per litre in Delhi and Rs 105.92 per litre in Mumbai, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Meanwhile, diesel rates were static at Rs 89.36 per litre in Delhi and Rs 96.91 per litre in Mumbai.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

On the global front, oil prices fell on Monday, with Brent dropping after four days of gains, as investors and traders awaited crucial talks by OPEC+ following disagreement within the group that could lead to major producers pumping up volumes to grab market share, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude was down by 40 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $75.77 a barrel by 0131 GMT, after falling 1 cent last week, the first weekly decline in six. U.S. oil was down by 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $74.86 a barrel, having risen 1.5 percent last week, the sixth consecutive week of gains for the contract, Reuters said.