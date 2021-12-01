Petrol price dips in Delhi after tax cut; check fresh rate here

Petrol price in Delhi has come down by Rs 8 on Wednesday as the Delhi government reduced the value-added tax (VAT) to 19.40 percent from 30 percent. The Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided in a meeting on Wednesday. New rates in the capital city would come into effect from midnight today, news agency ANI reported.

As of today, petrol costs Rs 103.97 per litre in Delhi, whereas Diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. After the reduction, the petrol prices will come down to Rs 95.97. Oil marketing companies have kept the fuel prices unchanged from their end for the 27th day today.

In the first week of November, the Centre had also announced a reduction in the excise duty . After the reduction, the prices had come down by Rs 5 for petrol and Rs 10 for diesel. Following this announcement, the BJP in Delhi had been demanding that Kejriwal cut the VAT down by Rs 10.

Fuel prices in India had been touching record highs in the past few months, even as crude prices declined in the international markets. Prices in India, take into account VAT added by the states and excise duty added by the Centre.

Elsewhere, state-owned gas companies hiked the prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinders by Rs 100. Consequently, an LPG cylinder of 19 kgs costs Rs 2,101 in Delhi. Whereas a non-subsidised LPG cylinder of 14.2 kgs will now cost Rs 899.5.

In Mumbai, the 19 kg-cylinder is now worth Rs 2,051, while in Kolkata it is priced at Rs 2,177. State-owned oil companies refresh the prices of the gas cylinders on the first and fifteenth of every month. Earlier on November 1, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 266. Before that, on October 1, the price was increased by Rs 43 then decreased by 2.50 on October 6.