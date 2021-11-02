Petrol price crosses Rs 110 mark in Delhi, surges to Rs 115.85 in Mumbai

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol prices for seventh consecutive day on Tuesday. However, diesel rates were kept unchanged. Petrol rates were raised by up to 35 paise.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 110.04 a litre and Rs 115.85 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, diesel was kept unchanged at Rs 106.62 a litre, while in Delhi, it was stable at Rs 98.42 per litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol.