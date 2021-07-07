Petrol price crosses Rs 100 in Delhi after fresh hike, stands at Rs 106.25 in Mumbai

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased fuel prices on Wednesday after keeping them unchanged on Tuesday. The petrol prices were raised by 33-35 paise per litre and diesel prices were hiked by 17-18 paise per litre across cities.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 100.21 and Rs 89.53 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 106.25 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 97.09 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

On the global front, oil prices steadied on Wednesday after a steep drop in the previous session, following the cancellation of talks among OPEC+ producers that raised the prospect that the world's major crude exporters will turn on the taps to gain market share, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude was up 3 cents at $74.56 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after slumping more than 3 percent on Tuesday. US oil was up 7 cents at $73.44 a barrel, having declined by more than 2 percent in the previous session, Reuters said.